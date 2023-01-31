Hart, MI (49420)

Today

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Morning high of 32F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Occasional snow showers. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.