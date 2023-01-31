On Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon to. 3 p.m., the Oceana Cross Country Ski Association will host a free ski event at the Pentwater Pathways.
The event is in conjunction with Winterfest activities that weekend. The public is invited to use OCCSA’s adult and children’s equipment for free on a first-come-first-served basis.
All children must be accompanied by an adult who will assist them in putting on equipment and skiing with them. The event is contingent on weather and appropriate ski conditions, and if needed, will be postponed until Saturday, Feb. 18, the second weekend of Winterfest. For more information about location and ski conditions, check www.oceanaski.org.