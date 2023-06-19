“The Joy of Singing” is the theme of this year’s Oceana Singers’ spring concert. It will be Sunday, June 25, at 4 p.m. at the Hart United Methodist Church on State Street.
Organizers said the choir is delighted to have a guest performer, Gail Zieger, join them for a piano interlude. Many of you have heard her playing alongside her husband, Dale, Saturday nights at the Music and Art Gallery in downtown Hart. The public is invited to join the choir following the concert for refreshments provided by the members. A free-will offering will be taken to help the choir with expenses.