Fall colors will be peaking in Pentwater during the second Saturday of October and will be a backdrop for the 26th Annual Oktoberfest in Pentwater.
The event has many activities for all to enjoy. Saturday’s events include the Classic Car & Hot Rod Show, Stout Stumble 5K, Oktoberfest Celebration at the village green, COVE Home Tours, Octoberfest at the Village Cafe & Pub and Bend & Brew at EnerG Fitness.
Visit the Oktoberfest Celebration on the village green to enjoy live music with Delilah DeWylde starting at noon, yard games, and drinks under the event tent on the village green. No tickets are necessary for this event. All ages are welcome, must be 21 and up to drink.
The Stout Stumble 5K Walk & Run is a returning favorite to Oktoberfest. Join organizers at the Pentwater Municipal Marina Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. for a 5K race. Weave through the Village of Pentwater at whatever pace you would like, no matter what there will be a beer waiting at the finish line. Register at pentwater.org/oktoberfest or day of event.
Participants and spectators will enjoy the awards ceremony and end at the Oktoberfest Celebration on the village green. Register today at www.pentwater.org/oktoberfest or at the event.
The Classic Car & Hot Rod Show is a must see downtown Pentwater. Hancock Street will be closed for vehicles to be showcased. This outdoor venue is the perfect setting for participants to show off their prized possessions. Many awards will be distributed. Registration is from 8-10 a.m. in front of the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce (324 S. Hancock Street).