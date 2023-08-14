Bring your appetite and your bib to the smokin’ hot Apple BBQ Festival to be in Silver Lake Sept. 8-9, 2023. Join organizers as they kick off fall with two days full of live music, a beer and wine tent, a huge selection of food vendors, kids’ activities, including GellyBall, Axe Throwing, an arts and craft show, an apple pie contest, classic car show, the Apple-a-Day 5K run and more.
Located at the Golden Township Park on Silver Lake Road, this two-day festival is a celebration of mouth-watering barbecue, succulent apple pies, and entertaining activities. Silver Lake Road will be closed Saturday and the street will be lined with over 125 artists and crafters selling their wares.
“Each year, the festival welcomes over 15,000 visitors to the Silver Lake area. It is great to see the economic impact the event has on the community. We are looking forward to this year’s headliner band, The Beach Katz on Friday and live music throughout the entire day on Saturday ending with the Kevin Wolff Band,” said Scott Beal, Silver Lake Visitors Bureau director.
Proceeds from the festival support organizations and programs like the Silver Lake fireworks, beautification projects, including the flag and flowers at the Silver Lake roundabout and Golden Township Park. This year, the Classic Auto & ORV Show is being organized by the Hart Athletic Boosters Club and proceeds from the show will go back to its organization.
For more information, or to volunteer or sponsor this event please call the Silver Lake Sand Visitor Bureau at 231-873-2247 or visit the website www.applebbqfestival.com.