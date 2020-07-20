The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce last week issued an update regarding the annual Homecoming Celebration next month.
After evaluating a range of options for safely holding the 90th Annual Homecoming Celebration, with an eye on public health and safety in the community, the chamber determined that the right decision was to cancel the Grand Parade and fireworks due to the restrictions brought forth by the State of Michigan in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Although guidance from the Department of Natural Resources, State of Michigan, local police and fire departments and health officials played a role in the decision-making process, the main motivating factor was a concern to protect the community from the spread of the coronavirus. Additionally, the chamber did not feel it was appropriate to solicit donations from businesses which are already experiencing financial strain while facing an uncertain future.
“Celebrating Homecoming with the entire community is one of my favorite experiences of the year,” chamber Executive Director Eva Gregwer said. “Many people have gone to this event year after year since they were young, and they now bring their own children and grandchildren. I am disappointed that we’re unable to have some of our favorite activities during this event, which has been a tradition for me and so many friends and neighbors. I am sure that everyone shares this disappointment. In the end, the safety of our community and our families is more important than all other considerations.”
Gregwer, event Coordinator Ashlyn McDonald, and the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors did not make this decision lightly. It came only after seriously exploring alternative sites and options that could host a fireworks show while also allowing viewers to practice social distancing.
As part of the process, they submitted the “COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan” to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for the use of Charles Mears State Park. Additionally, the chamber considered launching the fireworks from a barge in Pentwater Lake, various downtown locations, larger field locations and local marinas. Working with the Pentwater Fire Department and police department, the team vetted possible alternative sites. Ultimately, though the locations had advantages, the event committee concluded the risk to life, property and the environment would be too great.
The following event/activities are still on the radar for this year’s event.
All weekend
Pentwater Lake Youth Fishing Tournament: Ending Aug. 16, the Pentwater Lake Association hosts the youth fishing tournament in Pentwater Lake. Children under 16 years old are invited to participate in the fishing contest. The largest fish of each 17 species will win. Visit www.pentwaterlakeassociation.org for full details.
Sand Sculpture FunFest: The Pentwater Service Club will host the 47th annual Sand Sculpture FunFest. This year’s theme is, “Discover Pentwater, come for a day, a week, a life.” The contest will continue until Aug. 15. Participants should submit photos of their completed designs to pentwaterserviceclub@gmail.com. For a full list of information please visit www.serviceclub.org.
Thursday, Aug. 13
9:30 a.m. Beach Yoga: Enjoy Beach Yoga hosted by Kalon Arts and Yoga. Treat yourself to a luxurious hour of yoga with social distanced mindful movement and guided imagery on Lake Michigan. Meet at the Charles Mears State Park for 15 minutes prior to class and bring your own towel and water. Cost to participate is $10.00
10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Farmers Market: The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce will host the Farmers Market on the village green. Come see the variety of the market, featuring the best products local farmers have to offer.
Friday, Aug. 14
9:30am Beach Yoga: Enjoy Beach Yoga hosted by Kalon Arts and Yoga. Treat yourself to a luxurious hour of yoga with social distanced mindful movement and guided imagery on Lake Michigan. Meet at the Charles Mears State Park for 15 minutes prior to class and bring your own towel and water. Cost to participate is $10.
1 p.m. Story Telling Time by Storybook Village: Children can visit Storybook Village to enjoy an animated story telling.
Saturday, Aug. 15
10 a.m. Horseshoe Tournament: The annual Horseshoe Tournament will take place at the Art Audrey Horseshoe Pits. Please contact host Dennis Veine at 231-869-4169 to participate.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Celebrate in the Street: The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce will open up Hancock Street to only foot traffic to provide additional space for social distancing and allowing shops and restaurants to overflow onto the sidewalk. They invite you to walk in the street, visit local shops, eat at local restaurants and celebrate Pentwater’s downtown district. Please continue to support local shops and restaurants while coming “Home” to Pentwater this Homecoming.
Noon, Pentwater Yacht Club Ensign Race: Ensign sailboat races hosted by the Pentwater Yacht Club.
9:30 p.m. Light Up Pentwater: The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce encourages the public to light sparklers, wave glow sticks and light up Pentwater at dusk. The Pentwater Chamber will have a drone flying around to capture the lights all across the Village.
Sunday, Aug. 16
9:30 a.m. Worship:- Enjoy a worship service on the village green in Pentwater. Please bring your own lawn chair.
6 p.m. Live Jazz Band: Head to Gull Landing to enjoy live Jazz on the deck.
Additional Homecoming event details:
Strawberry Shortcake Social: To be determined
The Les Bailey Memorial Concert will not take place this year. The Pentwater Civic Band and Scottville Clown Band have suspended all concerts for the season.