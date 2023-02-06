Get rid of your winter blues and come enjoy Pentwater’s annual Winterfest. Year after year, both local residents and visitors come to our winter paradise eagerly anticipating the annual two weekend Pentwater Winterfest! Winterfest is designed to promote wintertime activities. We invite you to break your cabin fever and join us again this year. We have some winter fun in store! Local shops and restaurants will be open for you to enjoy. Please visit www.pentwater.org for a complete list of activities.
Feb. 11-18
Ice skating rink (weather permitting)
Located at North End Park. Ice skates will be available to borrow (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 .m. to 3 p.m.) at the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce.
Bonfire top of village green.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Yoga at EnerG Fitness
9-10 a.m.
Location: EnerG Fitness (560 S Hancock Street)
Need a little extra something in the morning? Join EnerG Fitness and its expert teachers for yoga Friday morning! There is nothing better to start the day! Please RSVP by contacting Amanda at 213-450-3836
Winter Farmers Market
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location: Centenary United Methodist Church (82 S Hancock St.)
Pentwater residents and visitors love the farmers market. Due to popular request, the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome vendors to return for one winter market during Winterfest activities. Enjoy local cheese, fish, soaps, baked goods, maple syrup and more.
Snowman Scram 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run
The Snowman Scram Run/Walk and 1 mile fun run is a fun wintertime event designed as a fundraiser for the Pentwater Cross Country and Track Teams.
One mile fun run begins at 11 a.m. with the 5K run/walk to follow. It will begin by the bus barn/track at the school. Fees are $30 for the one mile fun run and $30 for the 5K run/walk.
To register, contact Erika Fatura at efatura@pentwater.k12.mi.us or 231-869-4100, ext. 243