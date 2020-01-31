A number of winter activities are on tap for the next two weekends in Pentwater that will allow winter enthusiasts to ‘Get Your Freeze On.”
Events include polar dip, ice fishing tournament, Pentwater Pathways cross country skiing, Snowman Scram 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run, Sledding, ice skating, Colleen Plummer Memorial Craft Beer & Music Fest and Two Town Tasting (formerly Corks & Canvas) and more.
The Feb. 8 schedule of events includes:
• Snowman Scram 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run, 11 a.m. The Snowman Scram Run/Walk and 1 mile fun run is a fun wintertime event designed as a fundraiser for the Pentwater Cross Country and Track Teams. The 1 Mile Fun Run starts at 11 a.m. with the 5K run/walk to follow. The start and finish will be in front of Pentwater Public School. The entry fee is $15 for 1 mile Fun Run and $25 for 5K run/walk. Hot chocolate, post race snacks and entertainment will be provided indoors. Questions? Contact Erika Fatura at 231-869-4100 x 243.
• Pentwater Pathways Open, noon to 3 p.m. Free cross country skiing, hot chocolate, cookies, hot dogs and campfire at trailhead. Skis will be provided. Please, no snowshoes. Parking area on Railroad Road Avenue at the end of Jackson Road. Sponsor is Huntington Bank. For ski and trail info call Gaye 231-873-5247 or www.oceanaski.org.
• Two Town Tasting, 1-5 p.m., Beat the Winter Blues. The Pentwater Arts Council and Hansen Foods host the “Two Town Tasting” a wine tasting and art event. Proceeds from the Two Town Tasting will benefit the Pentwater Arts Council (PAC). There are 12 locations in Pentwater and Hart that will host a wine distributor and tasting. The Hart Tasting will be from 1-4 p.m. at Hansen Foods, Big Hart Brewing Company, Hart Pizza and Dale & Gail’s Music and Art Gallery. The Pentwater Tasting will be from 2-5 p.m. at Jilly’s Gallery, Petri Gallery, Painted Frog Art Studio, Birch Michigan, Pentwater Toy Box, Kook’s Eye Gallery, The Boathouse and The Antler Bar. Tickets are $30 per person if purchased in advance or are $35 per person at the door. Tickets can be purchased in Hart at Hansen Foods or in Pentwater at Jilly’s Gallery, Birch Michigan and Pentwater Toy Box.
• Sledding and ice skating, all day, please let the chamber know if you know anyone willing to rent or donate ice skates to the Pentwater Chamber. Contact: events@pentwater.org
The Feb. 15 schedule of events includes:
• Free Fishing Weekend (Feb. 15th and 16th)
• Ryan Williams Perch Tournament, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Event day registration is 7-10 a.m. at Pentwater Convenience Center; Weigh In at 4 p.m. at BoatHouse Bar & Grille; fee: $10 per adult, $5 per kid (15 or younger); 100 percent cash and prize payout for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd; for more information contact BoatHouse Bar & Grille 231-869-4588, Pentwater Convenience Center 231-869-4203, Ryan Williams 616-617-7984.
• Freezin’ for a Reason polar dip, noon; The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce’s annual Freezin’ for a Reason polar dip, part of the chamber’s Winterfest celebration, will take place at the Pentwater Lake boat launch, 191 Lake St., in the Village of Pentwater. The event attracts dozens of brave souls willing to take the plunge in the frigid water as hundreds of spectators cheer them on. Polar dip participants will jump into the water through a large hole cut into the ice covered lake or in the event of unsafe ice conditions will run down the boat launch and into the water. Cost is $50 per participant, with the proceeds going towards your favorite Pentwater events. Registration will also take place one hour prior to the polar dip. Jumper sponsors as of Jan. 29 included Mac Woods Dune Rides and the Oceana County Council on Aging.
• Colleen Plummer Memorial Craft Beer and Music Fest, 2-6 p.m. In memory of Colleen Plummer this beer festival in downtown Pentwater is part of the villages two-week long WinterFest. The Colleen Plummer Memorial Craft Beer & Music Fest caps off the two weeks of festivities, featuring live music and craft beer sponsored by Ludington Beverage Co., with proceeds benefiting C.O.V.E.
