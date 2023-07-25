PENTWATER — The Pentwater Arts Council is sponsoring its first of two Gallery Stroll events from 4-7 p.m. Friday.
The Gallery Stroll is an opportunity to visit and support local studios and galleries to view their various works of art. Appetizers will be provided at each location.
Participating galleries include Art on the Town Gallery, Jilly’s Gallery, Painted Frog Art Studio, Oldewick Post and located on South Hancock Street; also participating is Kook’s Eye Gallery, located on West Second Street.
The Pentwater Arts Council also is presenting its Sculpture Walk this summer as the second year of a three-year commitment to the Village of Pentwater.
This year there are six sculpture exhibitions scattered throughout the village, all walkable within a four block radius. The selected artists range from as far away as Oregon, Georgia, Maryland, Illinois, and locally in Michigan. At each sculpture location there is an interactive QR code feature that accesses the artist’s biography, a self description of their work, a map with the sculpture locations and allows the viewer to vote for their favorite art piece.
The Sculpture Walk event will culminate in mid-October with an artist’s reception when awards for the People’s Choice and the Juror’s Award will be presented. All sculptures are for sale by the artists and following the reception will be removed from the village unless privately purchased.
In addition to the six 2023 sculptures, two permanent donated 2022 sculptures remain within the village and can be viewed.