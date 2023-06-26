The line-up for this summer’s concerts at the Hart Historic District was recently announced.
All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are outdoors at the corner of Lincoln and Unions streets in Hart. There is no admission charge, but donations will be taken. Attendees are advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Concert is never canceled; In case of rain, the event will be inside Heritage Hall.
• July 7; SILVERADO. This group is an old favorite. They play country western songs and have a loyal following who show up to dance to their music.
• July 14; THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED. Mike Lenich of Ludington leads this band as it presents a variety of folk songs and traditional music.
• July 21; THE SUBSTITUTES. Retired teacher Mike Snell and other educators from the White Lake area make up this group that plays rock, folk and a bit of country.
• July 28; CANOPY SPACE. Rick Magrath and Annie Gallie are Pentwater High School teachers who play songs inspired by the Indigo Girls as well as their own compositions.
• Aug. 4; SMOKIN’ DOBROLELES. Abe Kurzer and Mike Renna play dobro and ukulele as they pick out well known bluegrass offerings plus some of their own creations.