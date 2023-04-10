The Hart Community Performing Arts Series will continue its 2022-2023 season with a concert featuring the Peter & Will Anderson Trio on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Public Schools auditorium, in the Hart Middle School at 308 W. Johnson St. in Hart. The concert will feature the music of the great American composer, Irving Berlin, including favorites such as “Blue Skies”, “Putting on the Ritz,” “Cheek to Cheek”, and “What’ll I Do?”
Hailed as “virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone,” (New York Times) identical twins Peter & Will Anderson have performed concerts together since the age of 9. They’ve graduated from Juilliard, performed on Broadway, at Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, live on Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Companion and can be heard on the Grammy Winning Soundcheck of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. The Andersons have produced and starred in eight sold out off-broadway productions at 59E59 Theaters, receiving a Drama Desk Nomination for “Le Jazz Hot” (2012). Aside from leading performances in 45 U.S. States, Japan, Brazil, Canada and the United Kingdom, they’ve lectured at over a dozen Universities. including Florida State, Xavier, Temple and Ohio State. The brothers’ website is www.PeterAndWillAnderson.com
The brothers will be joined by Dalton Ridenour on piano. A native of St. James, Missouri, Ridenhour performed at the Scott Joplin International Ragtime Festival at the age of nine. For the next eight years, he was a featured performer at music festivals around the country and was selected as a member of the 2000 Grammy High School Jazz Ensemble. Dalton furthered his education at the Berklee College of Music and Eastman School of Music, where he studied with Harold Danko. Dalton resides in New York City where he performs regularly with numerous traditional jazz, indie rock, country and funk bands.
Tickets for the concert are $15 at the door. For further information, see the series website at hartseries.org or contact series artistic Director, Tom Kirk, at tkirk@hartseries.org. The series will conclude its 2022-2023 season with a performance by the world-renowned Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Monday, May 1.