Sable Dunes Audubon Society will host an introductory photography workshop at Ludington Public Library Thursday, April 20 starting at 4 p.m.. Join photo journalist Steve Begnoche for a one hour introduction into using the modern camera. Then at 5 p.m. participants will go outdoors to apply some of those skills. Anyone is welcome to attend.
Photography workshop April 20
- John Cavanagh
John Cavanagh
