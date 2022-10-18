Rock the Roof is an annual night of worship where organizers turn down the lights, turn up the volume, and sing all night long Oct. 23. Each Rock the Roof service at 6 p.m. features a specific theme for the year, special speaker and time for prayer and reflection at the First Baptist Church, Hart. This year’s theme is “Revival.” This is a great event to invite a friend to attend with you.
Rock the Roof: Revival
John Cavanagh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Oceana's Herald Journal
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.