Oceana County Right to Life is sponsoring a free movie night April 29 at 7 p.m. at Hart Wesleyan Church, 3757 W. Polk Rd., Hart. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The movie is October Baby, and there will be time afterwards to discuss the movie. In addition, refreshments will follow the movie. A free will donation will be taken. All are invited.