The Garden Sale and Free Plant Giveaway sponsored by the Friends of Shelby Area District Library (S.A.D.L.) will take place Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. until noon on the grounds of the Shelby Library, 189 Maple St.
The “Garden Sale and Free Plant Giveaway” June 3 will offer donated plants, garden tools, pots, yard art, anything goes with this sale. The community is encouraged to share plants from their own yards, shovels, rakes, extra pots, bird feeders or other garden items they may no longer need. Donations of garden items and plants can be dropped off at the Library Tuesday May 30 through June 3 morning. Many freshly dug plants from the Shelby Library Garden will be available that morning. Three garden-themed baskets on display now at the library will also be silent auctioned with bids being taken through June 3.
Cash donations are encouraged to support the maintenance of the Friends of S.A.D.L. Garden. Those interested in helping to take donations, set-up tables, and answer garden questions can show up early Saturday, June 3 to assist. Contact chairperson Diana Clark at 231-861-2204 or sign up at the circulation desk. The best plants/items go first, so be sure to arrive early.
Even if you aren’t bringing plants, stop by Saturday to chat with other gardeners, make a monetary donation,and help yourself to the free plants.