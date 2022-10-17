Ray Goodwin will perform his one-man play Nectar & Thorns, A Love Story on
Wednesday Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m in the Shelby Area District Library’s reading room.
Nectar & Thorns is a memory play... Summer 1978. Joe Modders, 19 years old and home from his freshman year of college, is the sole employee of the Merrinsville Historical Village in rural “Up North” Michigan. It is early June and since the grand opening the village has attracted exactly zero visitors. Joe sits in his office (which is also the hot dog stand) and waits. Occasionally, he arises to stroll between the buildings, curse the gophers and drink an unearthly amount of Coca-Cola.
Then everything changes. Mia and Maisy, 17 and 18 years old, arrive from downstate. They are
refugees from war-torn Vietnam. Maisy is spirited and sarcastic. Mia is gentle and often withdrawn. Joe is smitten. The long summer days will act as a salve, drawing out emotions that threaten the fragile world the three have slowly built in the heat and haze of that long ago summer.
The play is approximately 52 minutes and contains intense themes. Suitable for 14 years old and up.
Honorariums accepted but not necessary.
To contact the library, call 231-861-4565 or e-mail shelbyadl@gmail.com.