The next Share Our Stories (SOS) event at The Ladder Community Center in Shelby will feature stories and adventures of one of our area’s greatest and most interesting tourist attractions, the Silver Lake Sand Dunes. Join The Ladder Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m., as special guest speakers Jan Lathers and Robin Morningstar share history of the dunes from every season.
Robin was a tour guide and dune buggy driver at the dunes, and Jan lived near the dunes for many years. What are your memories of the Silver Lake Sand Dunes? The Ladder invites you to come and share your stories, photos and other memorabilia.
SOS is a monthly event at The Ladder, where people gather and share memories and memorabilia from Oceana County. There is no cost for this evening event, though donations to The Ladder are welcome. Events are subject to change. To inquire about an event, or if you have ideas for future topics of interest for SOS, call The Ladder at 231-259-0211. Visit theladdercommunitycenter.com to view all upcoming events.