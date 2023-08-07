The next Share Our Stories (SOS) event at The Ladder Community Center in Shelby will feature old-fashioned scrapbooks. Years ago, scrapbooks contained old clippings, photos, letters and miscellaneous items of interest, unlike the well-organized fancy “scrapbooking” that is currently in vogue. Join The Ladder Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m, as organizers examine an interesting collection of old scrapbooks from the historical society. If you have an old scrapbook, please bring it to share.
SOS is a monthly event at The Ladder, where people gather and share memories and memorabilia from Oceana County. There is no cost for this evening event, though donations to The Ladder are welcome. Events are subject to change. To inquire about an event, or if you have ideas for future topics of interest for SOS, call The Ladder at 231-259-0211. Visit theladdercommunitycenter.com to view all upcoming events.