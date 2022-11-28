The next Share Our Stories (SOS) event at The Ladder Community Center in Shelby will feature the theme, “Christmas Memories” Tuesday, Dec.20 at 1:30 p.m. All adults 18 and older are invited to bring their memories, stories, photos and other keepsakes to share relating to past Christmases.
SOS is a monthly event at The Ladder where people gather and share memories, photos and other memorabilia from Oceana County. There is no additional cost for registered adult members 18-plus. Please visit theladdercommunitycenter.com to view all upcoming events. Events are subject to change. To inquire about an event, or if you have ideas for future topics of interest for SOS, call The Ladder at 231-259-0211.