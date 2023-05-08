The next Share Our Stories (SOS) event at The Ladder Community Center in Shelby will feature the theme “Railway to Heaven” Tuesday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. Volunteers from The Oceana County Historical society will present the little-known history of the American chapel cars that brought church to the community from 1890 to 1946. This fascinating true story has a surprising local connection. Come and bring a friend. You are invited to share stories, photos, and other keepsakes with us.
SOS is a monthly event at The Ladder where people gather and share memories, photos and other memorabilia from Oceana County. There is no cost for this evening event, though donations to The Ladder are welcome. Events are subject to change. To inquire about an event, or if you have ideas for future topics of interest for SOS, call The Ladder at 231-259-0211. Visit theladdercommunitycenter.com to view all upcoming events.