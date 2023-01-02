The next Share Our Stories (SOS) event at The Ladder Community Center in Shelby will feature the theme “Old Attire” Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 1:30 p.m. All adults 18 and older are invited to bring some old article of clothing from your family – perhaps an old hat, a handmade baby outfit, or a treasured wedding gown from your cedar chest.
A photo will suffice if the article is not available or is too fragile to bring. Who will bring the oldest or most meaningful item?
SOS is a monthly event at The Ladder where people gather and share memories, photos, and other memorabilia from Oceana County. There is no additional cost for registered adult members 18-plus. Please visit theladdercommunitycenter.com to view all upcoming events.
Events are subject to change. To inquire about an event, or if you have ideas for future topics of interest for SOS, call The Ladder at 231-259-0211.