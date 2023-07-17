The Shelby Area District Library Board of Trustees, library staff, and Friends of the Library will host an open house Monday, July 24, from 5-7 p.m.
The public is invited to learn about library services, tour the newly re-opened Local History Room, register for a library card, meet library staff, board members and Friends of the Library, and enter a drawing for a chance to win book-themed prizes. Light refreshments will be served. The library is at 189 Maple St. in Shelby.
Questions can be directed to 231-861-4565 or tifhaight@shelbylibrary.org