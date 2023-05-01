Last week’s column featured a fascinating article written by Dick Lound in 1985 recounting Shelby Hospital’s history from 1922-1938. This week’s column outlines the hospital’s history from 1948 — 1985.
Ten years later, in 1948, the first of three major additions was added to the existing Shelby Hospital, this one financed by a village revenue bond issue.
In 1962, major changes were made in the existing facility and a new 20-bed addition was added. A fundraising drive in Benona and Shelby townships raised $25,000, and the village borrowed another $90,000 to complete the project.
In 1969, consistent pressure from the Michigan Health Department culminated in a call for sweeping modernization of the facility, or else the hospital be closed. As a result of numerous public hearings, it was determined that a new nine member board be appointed which would represent the entire service area — mostly the entire southern half of Oceana County, plus the White Lake Area — and that a new fund drive be started to finance a $500,000 addition and renovation project.
The fund drive produced over $100,000 but as it became apparent the needed goal would not be reached, the Shelby Village Council decided to put the question, so to speak, to its stockholders, the people of the village. An election to finance a $350,000 renovation and addition was called and the villagers overwhelmingly approved it 263-67 on June 7, 1971.
The bond issue provided funds for a new surgical facility, obstetrics department and additional bed space. Renovation to the present building included remodeling the kitchen, moving the emergency area into the old OB section, converting the emergency area to a nurses’ lounge, and enlarging the doctors lounge and X-ray unit. It also provided for the rewiring of the entire building. Excavation under part of the 1962 portion was completed and the pharmacy and laboratory was enlarged. More parking space was provided and the grounds nicely landscaped.
Even though the hospital’s early predecessor was founded as a place for delivering babies, the OB department at Lakeshore was closed in 1970 not to reopen again until after the new addition was completed in the fall of 1972. During that time the Oceana Hospital in Hart provided all the delivery room service for the county. Then, with the opening of Lakeshore’s new maternity ward, Oceana closed its unit and Lakeshore became, and (as of 1985) was the sole provider of delivery room service in the county.