The Shelby Area District Library will observe Take Your Child to the Library Day Friday, Feb. 3 from 3-5 p.m.
Thousands of libraries across the world celebrate this event by offering free and fun activities for families. Your local library is a great place for children to learn and make friends, and Take Your Child to the Library Day is a perfect time to discover some library magic. Families can participate in storytime at 3:30 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. Register for 1,000 Books before Kindergarten and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library programs, receive a free book from Read Early, Read Often, make a craft provided by the Friends of the Library, enter to win prizes, check-out books, and enjoy refreshments.
Questions can be directed to 231-861-4565 or shelbyadl@gmail.com.