The Friends of Silver Lake will host their annual meeting Saturday June 24 at 9:30 a.m. at the Golden Township Park at Silver Lake Sand Dunes.
Those attending will hear about the latest improvement efforts, including presentations from the Silver Lake Improvement Board (SLIB) and discussions on the latest 5-year plan, a carp cull update and the new BioChar Filters program.
Organizers also will have the Friends of Silver Lake (FoSL) year-in-review as well as the introduction of their new ‘What’s Your Silver Lake Legacy?’ campaign. Of course, we’ll complete necessary organization business of reviewing finances and electing new board members. While there’s a lot of ground to cover, organizers aim to wrap up the meeting in an hour…On related notes:
If you have not already picked-up some BioChar Filters and you have a dock section or boat lift in deeper water (think 3’ plus) please drop organizers a note and they’ll help you get the filter(s). They also ask people to not forget the Fourth of July Boat Parade before the fireworks on the July 4.Look for more information at http://www.friendsofsilverlake.org/boat-parade/.