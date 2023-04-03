A Social Media Marketing Workshop with special guests, Nick and Andy Behling of MI Playground is set for Monday, April 17.
The program begin at noon and doors open at 11:45 a.m. at the Hart Community Center, 407 S/ State St. in Hart.
The Behlings will teach you strategy and practical tips for creating impactful content that modern-day storytelling requires. Bring your lunch and join the fun and informational lunch and learn. The program is free to the first 50 who register
Learn how to fill your video content library for the “TikTokification” of social media with a “Show and Tell” theme of content creation, including the importance of vertical video and social media.
Organizers said quality video content is currently the most important aspect of social media, but is often seen as the most difficult to create. The style of content that the internet requires has changed drastically over the past few years and having a content and social media plan in place is key.
MIPlayground is a Michigan-based content creation and consulting company consisting of brothers, Andy and Nick Behling. They work throughout Michigan to create content for partners while also consulting on social media, marketing and content creation. MI Playground has partnered with the Silver Lake Sand Dunes-Hart Visitors Bureau for content creation.
This workshop is brought to you by the Silver Lake - Hart Chamber of Commerce, Visitor Bureau and the Hart Economic and Redevelopment Team.
Questions: Contact Nichole Kleiner at 231-923-0920 or nkleiner@cityofhart.org.