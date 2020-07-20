The Smokin’ Dobroleles will return for another performance at the New Era Farmers Market July 28.
The band was at the last market July 14 and the market had the largest attendance so far of 266 people. The market will start at 4 p.m. with the Kids Power of Produce Club for kids 4-12 years old. Activities will include Story Time with Read Early Read Often, exercise with EnerG Fitness from New Era and a Farmers Market Bingo.
At 5 p.m. there will be two drawings for two passes each to Double JJ Waterpark. The Smokin’ Dobroleles start at 5 p.m. Dinner selections are Deb’s Cafe bringing in homemade cabbage rolls and Papa J’s Chil Dogs (who won the Taste of Muskegon Award last year). The market is at 1820 Ray Ave. in New Era.