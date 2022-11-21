A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Sharita Prowant is set for Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4-8 p.m. at New Hope Community Church at 244 S. 79th Ave., Shelby.
The benefit will be to raise money to assist with medical bills and expenses from breast cancer.
Cost will be a donation. Take out will be available. Water, pop and coffee will be available for purchase. There will be a silent auction, pie/cake auction and 50/50 raffle. People can also participate in a Facebook auction by visiting the Facebook group and items can be picked up at the benefit.
For donations or questions call or text Sheyenne at 231-855-2079 or Gary and Sharita Prowant at 231-854-2675.