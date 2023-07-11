Oceana County’s LASSI (Local Animal Shelter Support, Inc.) is sponsoring Strut Your Mutt again this year to benefit animals who stay at the Oceana County Animal Shelter on the way to their forever homes.
Strut Your Mutt is a 5K Fun Run and One Mile Pet Stroll/Walk Fundraiser, and will be Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Up North Farm Market, at 3890 Monroe Road, in Hart. The cost is $30, and participants will receive a T-shirt and medal. Registrants participating with their dogs will also receive a doggie bandanna and doggie bag.
The 5K Fun Run begins at 9 a.m. followed by the One Mile Pet Stroll/Walk at 9:15 a.m. Water and light snacks will be provided. All proceeds will be used to provide veterinary care for the stray, neglected abused, and injured companion animals of Oceana County.
Many residents may not be aware of the lifesaving work LASSI does on behalf of the animals at the county shelter. Over the past six years, for example, LASSI has paid for over $165,000 in shelter animal care provided by local veterinarians. All of LASSI’s funding comes from private donations and grants. LASSI’s largest annual expenditure, by far, is providing emergency veterinary care for shelter animals so that adoptive families don’t have to carry that burden themselves. Additionally, LASSI assists Oceana County by providing spay/neuter funding whenever necessary.
Please considering enjoying your daily exercise with LASSI July 29. LASSI volunteers will be happy to tell you about the organization, and you may just find yourself wanting to volunteer at the shelter as well.
To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Hart/StrutYourMuttOneMileFunRunand5KRace, or contact Anna Mize at anna.mize73@gmail.com for more information.