The Shelby Area District Library’s Summer Reading Kick Off will be
Tuesday, June 13, with an appearance by Mr. Jim and his stacking cups challenge at 1 p.m.
Children, teens and adults interested in registering for the summer reading program are encouraged to visit the library June 13-16 to receive summer reading materials.
Thanks to a generous donation from the Shelby Optimist Club, the library will host events for youth such as weekly crafts, chalk art experiences, preschool storytime, coding club, book giveaways, and book bingo. A Story Walk will be June 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the lawn (weather permitting).
Tipping the Scales Exotic Animal Experience will visit the library July 27 at 11:30 a.m.
Participants are encouraged to bring chairs as the event will be outdoors.
The library will offer events for teens and adults, including a Local History Room Open House June 24 from 1-3 p.m. and a Library Open House July 24 from 5-7 p.m.
The Shelby Area District Library is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Questions about the summer reading program and library services can be directed to 231-861-4565 or tifhaight@shelbylibrary.org.