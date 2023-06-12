On Saturday, June 24, 2023 the non-profit organization Friends of the Pentwater-Hart Trail will host its annual fun-filled taco luncheon and guided 5k ride/run/walk through Pentwater known as Tacos & Trek for the Trail.
This will be the fourth such fundraiser for the trail to be on Pentwater’s Village Green with the 5k ride/walk/run beginning at 11:30 a.m. Registration for the event may be completed online at Pentwaterharttrail.com or at 11 a.m. the day of the event.
A donation of $30 per person includes participation in the 5k ride/walk/run, two tacos and a T-shirt (with pre-registration link online at: Pentwaterharttrail.com) or a two-taco lunch is available for a $10 donation.
The event is made possible by Grand Sponsor Corewell Health; Platinum Sponsor Fleis & Vandenbrink; Silver Sponsors, Shelby State Bank, Pentwater Service Club, Trail Head Bike Shop of Ludington and Lakeside Comprehensive Rehab. The Starting Block in Hart supports the event with food preparation.
The groups of bikers, runners and walkers will depart from Second Street on the north side of the village green following their group’s leader through the village. At noon and at 2 p.m. Trail Head Bike Shop of Ludington will present a free bike maintenance workshop.
All proceeds from the event go toward future maintenance of the Pentwater-Hart Trail. The proposed 10-foot wide trail would be constructed in right-of-way along Wayne Road to Harrison, Harrison east to 72nd Avenue and 72nd to Tyler, where the Safe Route to School Section begins and then connects with the Hart-Montague Rail Trail on Water Street.
The effort to create a trail from Pentwater to Hart to connect with the rail trail began in 2015. In 2020, the committee formally became a 501C3 nonprofit organization called the “Friends of the Pentwater-Hart Trail.” The goal of the organization is to raise approximately $5.1 million for the trail, mainly through state and federal grants. In 2018, an allocation of $1.4 million for trail construction was made by former Michigan Senator Goeff Hansen. Private donations are also needed. Volunteer members currently work on the creation of the trail and in the future will work to maintain the trail to the safety standards of the appropriate government agencies. Funds raised in excess of the goal shall be placed in a reserve fund and shall be used solely for trail maintenance.
Anyone interested in becoming a “Friend of the Pentwater-Hart Trail” may find a membership form on Pentwaterharttrail.com