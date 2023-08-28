The Ladder Community Center is hosting the second annual Harvest Festival 5k
Run/Walk and 0.5k Fun Run/Walk during the morning of Shelby’s 2023 Harvest Festival Oct. 7. Gather your friends, family members, and neighbors for a fun morning of running and walking together. If you sign up with two or more generations in your group, you will receive a discounted entry price. Sign up online at theladdercommunitycenter.com/harvest-festival-5k1 or in person at The Ladder Community Center, located at 67 N. State St. in Shelby. Please call 231-259-0211 for more information.