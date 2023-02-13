Pentwater Public Arts Sculpture Walk 2023 call for artists is now open.
There is no fee to apply. Submissions will be accepted until March 31, 2023. For more information and to submit an application, go to: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=11321
This is the second of a three-year project that is supported by the Pentwater Arts Council and its many generous donors. Two of the five sculptures from last year were purchased and are on permanent display on Hancock Street. Six locations along the main street have been identified for the new works this year.
This juried show will select six artists who will receive a $1,500 honorarium to offset expenses. Additional monetary awards for “Juror’s Top Choice” and “People’s Choice” will be given at the Oct. 14, 2023 celebration event. In addition, there may be a possible purchase award.
Each sculpture will have an identification plaque. A wayfinding map along with social media, press releases and local press will be completed on the artists and artwork on display. Educational activities along with docent led tours are planned. The village hosts festivals and events throughout the season that will give further exposure to the exhibition. An artist’s reception and celebration is planned for Oct.14 to give the artists the opportunity to meet the community and talk about their work. Artist awards will be presented at the reception.
Timeline:
Application deadline: March 31, 2023
Artist notification: April 15, 2023
Installation window: May 15-May 24, 2023
Exhibition timeline: May 25, 2023 — Oct.14, 2023
Artist Reception and Celebration Event: Oct. 14, 2023
Professional and emerging artists are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and all artwork must be original and executed by the applicant. If you’re interested in being a sponsor for the Sculpture Walk 2023 or would like more information, see http:// www.pentwaterartscouncil.org, or contact Judy Pazol at jppazol@aol.com.