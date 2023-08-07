The sale is hosted by the Friends of the Shelby Library on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Organizers invite the public to donate books, CDs, DVDs, board games and puzzles.
Donations can be brought to the library from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Aug. 1 until Aug.18.
Please do not donate encyclopedias, condensed readers digests or text books.
Organizers said it’s a great opportunity to recycle home libraries and check out the book-themed gift baskets.
For early-bird shoppers, the library will open Friday from 5-7 p.m..
A $5 donation at the door will give people the first opportunity to purchase at the “good buy” prices. Most hardcovers will cost $1 and three paperbacks will be available for $2.