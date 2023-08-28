The Hart Economic and Redevelopment Team is accepting applications from artists interested in participating in the 2023 Fall Artwalk from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Artists will be assigned a space within a downtown business to display their original artwork and be available for a meet and greet with the public as they tour each stop where snacks and refreshments will be available. Artists are responsible for bringing their own display materials and are welcome to sell their artwork.
The team is looking for all forms of art including performers, dancers, poetry, painters, weavers, sculptors, etc — show us your talent. If you know an artist, please invite them to participate, it is free.