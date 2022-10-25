Trunk or Treat at Trinity
A free lunch and games will be available during Trunk or Treat at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Era from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29
Trunk or Treat at Trinity
A free lunch and games will be available during Trunk or Treat at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Era from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.