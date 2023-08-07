United Way of the Lakeshore is hosting its seventh annual Oceana County “Golf United” event Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Oceana Golf Club in Shelby.
This event is the kickoff of the new 2023-2024 Campaign Year and the biggest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds from this event will go to assist families in meeting their basic needs and build a thriving Oceana County community.
The event will begin with a “Shotgun Start” at 9 a.m.
Cost is $55 per person (Oceana Golf Club Member) or $75 per person (non member) and includes a full-course cook-out lunch. People can register at 231-861-4211, email to oceanagolfclub@gmail.com, or visit the club at 3333 W. Weaver Rd. in Shelby.