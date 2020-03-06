The Winter Writer Series, sponsored by the Sable Point Lighthouse Keepers Association and Mason County Historical Society (MCHS), welcomes its final 2020 speaker, Dr. Bill Lucas, professor of music at the University of Michigan, Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.
Lucas will present his Michigan Lighthouse Landmark Legacy Project. Lucas has written or commissioned other artists to write fanfares for Michigan’s lighthouses. A fanfare is a short ceremonial tune or flourish played on brass instruments, typically to introduce something or someone important. This project includes 40 fanfares for 40 of Michigan’s 129 iconic lighthouses. Lucas, who is also a performing member of the Detroit Symphony, has assembled professional brass players to record the special fanfares. In addition to the music, Lucas has produced music videos include lighthouses pictures which he has taken and are now available on You Tube to help bring awareness to lighthouse organizations like SPLKA which are raising money for the preservation of Michigan lighthouses. Fanfares have been composed for all four of the lighthouses under SPLKA’s care. The program is a multimedia presentation that will appeal to all lighthouse and music enthusiasts.
The Winter Writers Series is hosted in the Fellowship Hall at the United Methodist Church on Bryant Street in Ludington. There is a $5 charge to attend, which covers expenses, and it goes to support both SPLKA and the Mason County Historical Society.