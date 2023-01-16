Get your freeze on in Pentwater this February. Many activities are scheduled February 11th & 18th for you, your family and friends.
Get rid of your winter blues and come enjoy Pentwater’s annual Winterfest.
Year after year, both local residents and visitors come to the winter paradise eagerly anticipating the annual two weekend Pentwater Winterfest. Winterfest is designed to promote wintertime activities. This year’s activities will be on Feb. 11 and Feb. 18.
The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce invites the public to break your cabin fever and join it again this year. Organizers have some winter fun in store. Local shops and restaurants will be open for people to enjoy. Please visit www.pentwater.org for a complete list of activities.