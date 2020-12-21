At the end of this month, Julie Tate will be retiring as a hairstylist and closing the Touch of Beauty Salon she owns and operates in downtown Shelby. After 45 years, during which she has been a fixture at the salon, Tate is looking forward to a new chapter in her life, but will surely miss her long-time clients.
Tate recalls, “I was 19 and I started right out of beauty school (Peggy White Beauty School in Muskegon). I started to work with Ruth Wieman and Maryann Mitteer, who owned the shop. There were seven of us at that time.” She remembers that there were people who did hair in their homes, but “We were the only shop in town,” she says.
Then, in August of 1984, she took over the business with her partner Mary Keck. Wieman and Mitteer worked with them for a while, and there were six stylists on site. Now, it’s just Tate and Keck, who is no longer a partner, but works for the salon one day a week on Thursdays when she is not away for the winters.
In the last few years, Tate’s clients have asked if she had plans for retirement, as so many of them have been with her for years. She has definitely been planning for retirement and, in fact, about 13 years ago she stopped taking new customers. “I wanted to gradually slow down,” she explains, “and now I’ve gone down to a day and a half each week, so this has worked out well.”
When asked how the business was different back then, she reports, “A lot of the people came in every week. It used to be shampoos and sets and sitting under the big hair dryer. Fridays and Saturdays were full of those appointments. Now it’s all haircuts and blow drying, and not every week. Back then we did color rinses for clients every week, because the rinse would just wash out. Now it’s highlights that last longer.” She laughs, saying, “I still have the hair dryers and dryer chairs in the back from the early days. That is kind of neat.”
The majority of Tate’s customers have been with her since the beginning or, at the least, for many years. She remembers a customer who is now in his early 30’s, and she did his very first haircut, which was a big deal. She also mentions another longstanding client. “I started with her when she was in junior high, and she just became a grandma last Monday. Her last appointment with me was last Tuesday, and I got to see a picture of the new grandbaby.”
“My customers are like family to me,” Tate emphasizes. “Closing the doors is bittersweet. I have loved my job. I have shared life stories with people, and I am telling them how much I’ve enjoyed them and our visits. The hard part for me will be not seeing people, because I love my customers.”
Nevertheless, she is excited about what is to come in this new chapter in her life. When COVID is over, she and her husband Kim hope to travel and also see more of their grandkids and watch their sports. The grandchildren all live in the Grand Rapids/Byron Center area, so they are close by. Julie and Kim have done a lot of traveling in the past, including outside the country, and have enjoyed it. Now they plan to travel more in the U.S. – to Florida, to visit family in Arizona and to see friends in North Carolina.
Because of COVID, celebrating her retirement is not possible, and people are not dropping in to say good bye. However, as they come in for their last appointments, they have shared their excitement for her. “It’s hard not to hug them because of COVID,” Tate notes. Since the shop is closing, she’s letting her customers know what’s available for them at other shops in Shelby, Hart and New Era.
Finally, she says, “A couple years ago, I thought about how I would do retirement, and I cried. I knew I wasn’t ready. Now I’m not tearing up so much, because it’s the right time, and it’s good.”