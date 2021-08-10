My friend Diane recently came from downstate to visit and brought dahlias to plant in my garden. Diane is a dahlia enthusiast and I asked her to share with me what it is about dahlias that she loves.
Her love affair with dahlias started quite unexpectedly. Diane and her husband were visiting Frederik Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids. While they were paying their admission, she was asked whether they would be going to the dahlia display. Knowing nothing about it, Diane did visit the dahlia display that was sponsored by the West Michigan Dahlia Society. And by the end of that afternoon she was hooked.
Diane was captivated by the sheer variety of shapes (forms) and colors of dahlias. She loves fresh cut flowers in her home, and dahlias make for great floral arrangements, as well as additions to bouquets. In the approximately seven years since her visit to Meijer Gardens, she was delighted to find that the more she cuts her dahlias to bring indoors, the more they produce.
I was astonished to learn that Diane currently has 70 varieties of dahlias in her garden, and even further astonished to learn that in the dahlia world that is considered just dabbling in dahlias, as there are over 20,000 known cultivars. She belongs to the Southeastern Michigan Dahlia Society where other members routinely grow, maintain, propagate and ‘show’ hundreds of varieties. In fact when dahlia societies sponsor shows, the entries are classified by garden size; a Small Grower is one who has a garden with 60 dahlia plants or less, a Middle Grower is one who has 61 to 200 plants, and a Large Grower has 201 or more.
Dahlias are categorized by their form. The American Dahlia Society lists 29 forms, nine of which are micro versions of other forms …
Formal Decorative — Petals generally flat, broad & smooth in a regular arrangement that gradually recurve toward the stem.
Informal Decorative — Petals generally twisted, curled or wavy, of uniform size in irregular arrangement. May be involute or revolute
Semi-Cactus — Petals broad at base, straight or incurved, and reflex toward the stem in uniform arrangement.
Straight Cactus — Petals narrow at base, straight, uniform in length and reflex toward the stem, radiating uniformly from the center
Incurved Cactus — Petals pointed, narrow at base, uniform in length, curving upward toward the bloom face, or swirl horizontally
Laciniated — Petals split at tip, varying according to the size of the petal.
Ball — Blooms are ball-shaped with uniform florets, and reflexing toward the stem, completely filling the floral head without notches/points
Miniature Ball — Same as ball, except smaller, between 2-3.5 inches in diameter.
Pompon — Petals are much the same as a ball, except that the size is less than two inches in diameter
Stellar (and micro) — Petals long and narrow along the length with pointed tips preferred, like a star, and will recurve toward the stem
Waterlily (and micro) — Cupped petals, rounded tips, w/a flat side view to a saucer-shaped, closed center but open faced to give a delicate appearance.
Novelty Fully Double (and micro) — Distinctly different from other forms with good symmetry, tight closed center, with petals arranged differently from other forms
Peony (and micro) — Two to five rows of petals around an open center, with broad, slightly cupped petals, flat, not recurving to stem
Anemone (and micro) — A dome of elongated tubular disc petals, surrounded by one or more rows of petals, balanced and framing the center.
Novelty Open (and micro) — Open-centered dahlia distinctly different from other forms, with the disc center proportional to the petals
Collarette (and micro) — Single row of flat or slightly cupped petals arranged on a flat plane, with petaloids forming a “collar” around open center
Orchid (and micro) — Single row of uniform evenly spaced petals arranged in a flat plane around open-center, and petals rolled in at the tips.
Orchette (and micro) — Much like the orchid, but with the “collar” of petaloids as in the collarette.
Single — Single row of flat or slightly cupped petals arranged in a flat plane. Uniformly overlapping, with no gaps, eight petals are most desirable
Mignon Single — Same formation as single dahlias except that they have round petal tips and are under two inches in diameter
Dahlias grow from tubers and can be rather pricey. So most people who grow dahlias in our USDA hardiness zone ‘overwinter’ their tubers. After the first hard frost, the tubers are pulled from the ground, dried, packed in peat or coir, and kept in a consistently cool (45 – 55 degree) dark location until spring. In the early spring, the tubers are checked to see if there are ‘eyes’. The eyes are the start of new stems that will appear at the base of the old stem just above the tubers. Next the tubers are pulled from the peat and placed in soil with the eyes covered and in a warmer location: 60+ degrees. Once the new stems emerge from the soil they can be placed in sunlight or under grow lamps. And when the danger of frost has passed – the dahlias can be replanted outdoors.
One of the many benefits from belonging to a dahlia society is a tuber exchange – where members will share or swap their favorite varieties with other members. So it is a cost effective way to expand and diversify their gardens. I would encourage you to do an internet search on dahlia societies (especially the two I have cited) to see the wonderful activities and educational sessions they sponsor. There will also be fabulous pictures of dahlias. And you too might get hooked on the dazzling diversity of dahlias.