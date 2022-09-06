The main event in Pentwater this year was the channel dredging. Residents spent months uncertain if enough money would be raised to dredge the channel that was as shallow as 4 feet in some areas. News of the shallow channel and boats getting stuck in the sand caused many vessels to not come to Pentwater in the spring out of fear.
“Sometimes it’s just the fear that there isn’t going to be enough water that keeps people away, I mean that’s what a lot of it is,” said Dave Bluhm, the founder of a citizen’s dredging committee in Pentwater.
These worries vanished due to donations and contributions from the village, the community foundation, the county and an anonymous private donor. The channel was dredged this summer by Viking Marine Construction and next year the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will dredge again. Many residents have found comfort in the fact that the job has been done and their concerns have been alleviated, but this isn’t the end.
“What we did this time was a band aid,” said Pentwater Village Manager Chris Brown.
Viking Marine Construction has been dredging the channel since the beginning of July and it’s still working. It has completed the main channel where most of the issues were, and now it’s flaring out the edges going left and right after exiting the channel. The Lake Michigan side of the channel is where most of the sand builds up due to wind and waves, according to Bluhm.
Weather has impacted the work, forcing the company to work when waters are calm, especially at night. However, it is winding down with about 90 percent of the work completed, Bluhm said.
“They work a few days when it’s calm and then they also work at night,” he said. “Actually nighttime is a good time to work and they’ve worked a bunch of nights because it’s calmer…so they’re just working when they can.”
The Village of Pentwater is managing the contract for the dredging. Pentwater is permitted to dredge up to 10,000 cubic yards, but any more than that is the job of USACE because the channel technically belongs to them.
“The corps technically owns the channel and has maintenance responsibilities for (it), but they don’t have (the) money to maintain it so that’s why we’re doing it with private donations,” Bluhm said.
The plan was to get the whole channel and the Lake Michigan side down to 9 ½ to 10 feet, which would be about 10,000 cubic yards of sand. Next spring USACE should dredge the center of the channel to have 10 to 12 feet.
$650,000 has been appropriated to USACE by the Federal Appropriation Bill. Now it will need to go through the bidding process and choose a contractor before starting the dredging next spring.
“We are hopeful that the money will flow through properly, we’ll have a contractor ready to go and we’ll be able to dredge in the spring,” Bluhm said. “Because we absolutely think we’ll have to do it again next year.”
The water level measured earlier this year was 2 feet higher than the average, meaning that when USACE dredges to the 12 feet below average level, there will actually be 14 feet of water. This extra depth will be helpful, but sand shoaling is still a recurring issue.
A total of about $103,000 was raised to do the dredging this year. $23,000 came from the Oceana County Community Foundation — more specifically the Protect Pentwater Harbor fund — Pentwater Village contributed $30,000 and the county contributed $20,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act. The final donation of $30,000 came from an anonymous private citizen.
The dredging committee formed by Dave Bluhm is focused now on the future and what will happen next time.
“Our focus is more going to turn to the long-term,” Bluhm said. “It isn’t the $100,000 we raised today, it’s not the $650,000 that we’ll probably need all of to dredge next year, it’s what do we do in the following years?”
The channel needs to be dredged at least every other year to avoid emergency situations, such as the one it faced this year, Bluhm said. The committee would like to form a reliable plan and fund to be used for future dredgings instead of relying on USACE.
“We’re at the whim of when they have (the money) and when they don’t” Bluhm said. “And when we need to dredge, we need to dredge, so we’re really focused on having a pot of emergency funding.”
Oftentimes USACE does not have the money to spend on recreational ports due to a budget cut in 2016. For the fiscal year 2017, the presidential budget cut funding to the organization for operation and maintenance by $432 million. This decreased funding left USACE to make decisions about what needed to be dredged and what could wait.
Brown explained that there was also a presidential policy change in 2010 that changed the way funds could be distributed and gave less funding to small recreational ports.
“Like any governmental agency, it depends on what the federal budget allows them,” he said. “This is managed by the Grand Haven office and they have done an amazing job of keeping us up-to-date on what’s going on and doing everything they can do. All they can do is ask for the appropriation, and it’s up to our Congress and Senate to appropriate that money. If that doesn’t happen they can‘t spend what they don’t get.”
The citizen’s dredging committee has discussed multiple ways to create an emergency funding plan. One idea is to purchase a dredge so it can be done whenever Pentwater needs it. The questions with this plan, though, are who would own it, maintain it and operate it?
Another idea would be to involve the Pentwater Lake Improvement Board, which is governed by the township. The funds and plan would be managed through them and would provide a way for the township to legally contribute funds to the project.
There was much resentment towards the township earlier this year after it was not able to contribute funds to the emergency dredging. The township’s legal counsel advised it not to contribute funds as Michigan townships have “no expressed statutory authority … to contribute public funds for dredging” a channel.
Bluhm said a lot of the bitter feelings have not subsided as people still don’t fully understand why the township could not contribute funds.
“The township has not provided the documentation that we would need to say, ‘We can’t do it,’ they just keep saying their attorney said they can’t do it,” Bluhm said. “We don’t get much more than that. So yeah, a lot of people are very angry about that. The channel is just as important to the village as it is to the township.”
According to Pentwater Township Supervisor Lynne Cavazos, the township will be part of the newly formed Michigan Port Coalition, which will include everyone who is connected to Lake Michigan harbors. It is hoped that this coalition will facilitate a more unified effort for negotiating with the Army Corps of Engineers and the federal government concerning funding for harbor dredging for recreational harbors. “This issue does not only affect Pentwater, and ideally, all the ports along Lake Michigan can come with a joint voice,” Cavazos asserts. She further explained that, with respect to harbor dredging going forward, “We (the township) are working from our best position based on legal advice.”
The whole experience this year has shown many people the importance of the Pentwater channel. Residents were excited to see it dredged and were happy to see boats come in during the summer. Brown was also grateful for the elected officials who realized the importance of the channel and fought for the USACE funding.
““(Representative Bill) Huizenga and Senator (Gary) Peters were phenomenal to deal with,” he said. “Senator Peters was very receptive to help; his office and Huizenga’s office were the two that responded the loudest to this and we appreciate that. (They) were the two who were very influential in getting this done.”
Despite the advancements made this year and what will be done next spring, the dredging will continue to be an issue in future years. This is why the committee will continue to work towards a solution so an emergency like this does not happen again.
“Once you do it, people are like, ‘Oh good it’s no problem,’ but we got to keep a focus on the future,” Bluhm said. “I think it’s important that people know there is a long-term problem that needs to be addressed.”
“(The village) will vigilantly be a stakeholder in this because we understand the importance to commerce and the community,” Brown said. “The viability of our lake depends on that channel.”
The committee has also been working on a coalition between the eight different recreational harbors along the west shoreline that face the same sand shoaling issues every few years. This coalition could advocate for each harbor and convince USACE to change its rules regarding funding for recreational harbors.
“That coalition, because it’s eight harbors, would have a much larger voice and a much more strong voice to be able to advocate at the federal level…to get the corps to change their rules and recognize the importance of giving money to maintain recreational harbors,” Bluhm said.