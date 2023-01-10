“Need One…Take One
Have One…Give One”
This is the motto emblazoned on the large red banner at the Giving Fence by Coldwell Banker Anchor Real Estate in Hart.
Located just north of the Oceana County Fairgrounds at 907 S. State St., real estate agent Dodie Stark said she implemented the idea back in 2016. “I think I found this on Pinterest or something like that, and I remember thinking, we have the right spot for that, so that’s how it all began,” Stark recalled. “I ran down to the dollar store, and picked up some hats and gloves and had a homemade sign out there. And from there it just took off.”
Stark said that the other real estate agents in her office started bringing in items, and then community members began to do the same, and the endeavor has continued to grow ever since. “We just kept going and it keeps getting bigger and bigger,” Stark noted. “When we started out, we just clipped the hats and gloves to the line. Now our admin puts all of them in bags, so they are nice and dry and clean.”
She explained that the Giving Fence gets put up a few weeks before the annual lighted Christmas parade through downtown Hart, when a lot of people are out and about and it goes until the end of February, or until they run out of items to give for the season. In the fall, Stark said that community members will come to the office and ask the agents if they are going to do the Giving Fence each year, and the answer has always been an exuberant “yes!” They like to tell her about the great finds they have been saving up for the fence, or the things they have made. Stark has one lady that knits every single year for them. “Yesterday, we got this beautiful donation from the Oceana Eagles Ladies Auxiliary of a large bag of hats.”
“It’s a lot more than the hats and gloves and scarves. This year has been bigger,” Stark explained. “We’ve had families message us and ask for certain items. They will say ‘we have three children that need coats and boots and more.’”
Stark said that they will then reach out to their community partners and agents to see if they have any of the requested items. If not, she said that they go out on their Facebook page and ask if anyone has or can bring in those specific things. “We have family members from all over the state that send us stuff,” she added.
The giving spirit has caught on as well, with Stark’s sister, a real estate agent in Irish Hills, Mich., starting a Giving Fence there because of the one in Hart.
Weather has not been a detriment to the Giving Fence in Hart, Stark said, noting that they have never had the lines break, and they did not lose a single item in the windstorm last month. Also, despite the warmer temperatures, this has been one of the busiest winters for them.
“There is a bag out there right now with a men’s coat and sweatshirt. We’ve had people bring pet food and put it out, and people bring handwarmers. We’ve come in and the fence has been stocked and we don’t even know who did it.
“It’s been a community effort. All the thanks goes to the agents that started it with me and made it what it is. They are very warm-hearted.”
Stark said this trait was also a driving factor during the early parts of the pandemic. “We have members and agents here that their hearts are so big, they are always brainstorming. During Covid, we packed 250 lunches. We would come in every day and put a box out there and give them away. We would include games and books. We had Shelby State Bank partner with us, along with the Community Foundation for Oceana County, who provided the books. We used magazine baskets, and we started having a book drive.
“It’s a great community, we are in a great location and we have some amazing agents. We want to help our community the best we can,” Stark continued. “We got a certificate of appreciation from the Oceana Board of Commissioners for our efforts in April of 2020.”
She also said that they kept the Giving Fence going during Covid, and she had a friend make masks and donate them. “The community has always given.”
Stark said that if anyone would like to donate to the Giving Fence, they are asked that items be clean and new or in gently used condition, and packed in a waterproof storage (Ziploc-style) bag. There are plenty of clothespins on the lines and people are welcome to hang items up, or they can drop them off at the office.
“We want the community to know that we are here for them when they need something. We are very thankful to all of the wonderful community members that are involved in this. We have a great community.”