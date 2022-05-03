He acquired some wooded land as payment for services, and he had the wood cut to burn in his own fireplaces and to sell at $2 a cord. His 1914 ledger book also outlines his business as a REO car agent in the Hart area.
In the early 1900s he bought a chunk of property along Lake Michigan, which included a one-mile stretch of beach property. Later, he would plant the prime fruit-growing land behind the dunes to cherries and establish an ice house near the inlet. But first, he and Edith built a rustic cottage which they named Vagabondia, starting what was to become the community of Juniper Beach.
Their beloved Vagabondia was home for Edith and Robert from the day school was out in June until it started again in the fall. The vista of dunes, beach grass and water out their front door and wooded ridge and stream out the back door seemed to suit Edith more than the trappings of society life.
Dubbed “the bird woman,” she liked nothing better than to set out with Bob and the dog, Hoi-Poloi, on a bird walk. At the beach she dressed in knickers, boots and a jaunty hat, and her bronze face, tanned by wind and sun, set her apart from many women of that day who worked to preserve creamy complexions.
Juniper Beach was a wonderful place for children. Monroe Hawley, a friend of Bob’s who lived next door to the family in Hart, remembers canoeing on the long, narrow stream behind the cottages, which for a time had an outlet into the Big Lake.
Bob became an expert at boating, sailing and swimming, and his love of water sports continued throughout his life.
In later years, after he was married, his four children enjoyed life at Vagabondia, too. Granddaughter Maureen remembers that the beach area between the cottage and the lake was big enough to use as a ball field and the ball seldom went into the water. But by the late 1940s, the water had risen dramatically.
Royal Munger, the doctor’s nephew, lost his cottage to the waves and by the 1960s, many of the lots weren’t big enough to build on anymore.
Dr. Munger sold over a hundred 50-foot lots near their cottage to family and friends for $50 apiece in arrangements that were very loose by today’s real estate standards.
If a large tree stood where someone ought to build their cottage, Doc, as he came to be called, encouraged them to move the cottage over a bit rather than cut down the tree. Sometimes this meant the cottage was built on someone else’s lot line, but no one in this happy enclave worried about it.
Years later, when cottages had been handed down for several generations and heirs tried to sell, the property line snarl had to be unraveled, with owners buying 10 and 15 foot chunks their cottages had been sitting on for years.
In 1904, the Hart Journal reported that Dr. Munger had a new roof put on the house in Hart. Early photos of the house show that he raised the roof considerably and put in dormer windows so the third floor attic space could be used as a ballroom.