With the cancellation of the National Asparagus Festival in June, the Board of Directors started working on other ways to celebrate this area’s featured crop. According to the NAF website, the Ryan Walsworth Spear It 5K Run/Walk will be held as a virtual event this year, and is sponsored by Shelby State Bank and Gales Agency Inc.
Registration for the 5K is live, and can be found through a link at www.nationalasparagusfestival.org, or directly at https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Mears/RyanWalsworthSpearIt5K.
The website states that “this ye’ars race will be a fun run with each participant receiving a commemorative T-shirt and medal.”
Registration is $20, and organizers are asking participants to complete their run or walk anywhere they choose between June 1 and June 14. “Make sure to post your results or a post-run picture tagging the NAF with #SpearGus5k to be entered into an ‘Experience Oceana County’ gift basket,” the NAF website states. “We will also have a youth inspired basket, so have your little spears use #SpearGus5kJR.”
The Speark-It 5K was renamed in the last few years in memory of the late local asparagus farmer Ryan Walsworth.