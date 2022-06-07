Multiple fire departments responded to a raging fire that destroyed a multimillion dollar home in Pentwater during the night of Thursday, June 2. No one was in the home during the fire.
Pentwater Fire Department was dispatched to a report of smoke near the intersection of Chester Street and Longbridge Road at 9:25 p.m. The report stated smoke had been detected in the area for the last 20-25 minutes. Two Pentwater firefighters were in the area with personal vehicles by 9:30 p.m.
Responders searched two dune communities near the intersection but could not locate a fire. They began searching south and at 9:56 p.m. the fire was found at a large home on Ridge Road.
“When firefighters attempted entry through the front door, the floor gave in,” Pentwater Fire Chief Jonathan Hughart said in a press release. “We believed the home was unoccupied. As a result, the fire had a huge head start. There was no early detection like a fire alarm, and we believe the fire had been burning for at least an hour before it was discovered by PFD personnel searching the area”.
Pentwater Fire Department immediately requested a full response from three additional fire departments. Six fire departments provided aid, including Hart, Shelby-Benona, Riverton, Crystal Valley, Walkerville and Grant. In addition, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the City of Ludington’s Harbor One fire boat came to assist once the fire spread to the grass and woods. However, only tankers were able to pump water on the fire.
“The Ludington Fire Department’s boat tried to pump water from the lake, but it was too far out,” said Hart Fire Chief Dwight Fuehring.
A press release from Pentwater Fire Department said firefighters battled the blaze for five hours but were unable to save the large structure. Fuehring said the scene was initially cleared at 11 a.m. the following morning, meaning firefighters were there for about 13 hours overall.
So far, no one is sure where or how the fire started. “Possibly the basement, but that’s just speculation,” Fuehring said. “We’re not 100 percent sure until the investigation is done.”
He also said the amount of water used is still being added up, but so far Hart Fire Department alone pumped 90,000 gallons of water from four different tankers.
“It was very hard to fight the fire because getting back to it, it was a single lane road,” he said. “It was a ¾ of a mile driveway, so it was very difficult to get water back there.”
The fire resulted in a total loss and continues to rekindle. Fuehring said the Pentwater Fire Department went back three times the next day to continue putting it out.
According to owner and taxpayer information obtained through the Pentwater Township website, the property was built in 2016 and belongs to Julie Halbower and the Samonica Pentwater Trust. The house has 8,962 square feet of floor area, a basement area of 5,792 square feet and a garage area of 1,963 square feet with a 2021 assessed value of $1,952,500. The total acres on the lot are 10.02 with a land value of $1,514,600.
Also assisting with the overall response were Pentwater Police Department, the Oceana County
Sheriff’s Office, Life EMS and Mason-Oceana 911.