The only action item on the agenda for the Hart City Council at its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting was Resolution 2023-06 authorizing the purchase and placement of a commissioned art piece (aka “the Tin Man” sculpture). The city charter calls for the establishment of a Fine Arts Commission, however, in the 1980s it was disbanded due to lack of funding and membership. Recently an ad-hoc “H-art Project” committee has been successful in raising awareness and support with the goal to bring 25 public works of art to the city by 2025. Almost $50,000 has been raised and an award-winning artist has been commissioned to create a rendition of a 24-foot tall tin man. Several formal surveys have been completed, and it has been determined the best placement for the new sculpture will be just to the east of the Hart Commons, north of the parking lot on East Main, known as Parking Lot #1. Of all other suggested options, this affords the greatest visibility and accessibility, using Hart Lake as the background for photo opportunities and downtown activities. The council was in agreement that this location was best suited, and it was excited about the possibilities to bring more people downtown.
In a separate economic development project, the city is set to install start-up business sheds on East Main this spring. Originally planned for the former Walker’s property, approval has been received to move the project to the west side of Parking Lot #1 in front of where the tin man sculpture will be placed. While it is estimated the new incubator sheds and related infrastructure will impact 11 parking spaces, the Walker’s property will become dedicated downtown parking and is just a few yards away.
“We are all excited to see the grant work finished up in the spring with the addition of six business incubator sheds, a small play area, some greenspace, and the addition of 16 new public parking spaces,” City Manager Rob Splane said in a separate statement to Oceana’s Herald-Journal.