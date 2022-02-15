The frigid cold was not enough to scare away participants in the 2022 Snowman Scram 5K in Pentwater, Saturday, Feb. 12.
More than 50 runners showed up to take part in one of the most popular events of this year’s Pentwater Winterfest, despite temperatures hovering around 4 degrees. Equipped with warm clothing and spikes on their shoes to beat the ice, runners made their way through the streets of Pentwater.
“I absolutely love running,” John Siegert, a participant of the Snowman Scram said. “This has to be about the coldest one I’ve ever done, but I just loved the course and everything about the community here in Pentwater.”
Siegert, a Ludington native, made a quick trip south to try his hand at taking home a medal as one of the top male finishers. His goal was more than accomplished, as he finished with the top time, not only out of all male finishers, but the best time overall.
The Snowman Scram 5K was just the first event to appear in Pentwater’s Winterfest line-up, with all-day sledding offered on the Village Green and an ice fishing contest also to come.
This past weekend was the first of two included as part of the 2022 Pentwater Winterfest. The final days of festivities will kick off Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7 a.m. with the 12th annual Ryan Williams Perch Tournament on Pentwater Lake.