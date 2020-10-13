The Trump Road Rally — A Drive for “45” is set for Saturday, October 17 across Oceana County.
According to a flyer distributed by the Oceana Republicans: “Calling all Patriots: Join us on a Road Rally Caravan through Oceana County in Support of President Trump or stand on the side waving your flags as we pass by.”
The flyer details the south course for the road rally with staging from 9:30-10:30 at Lucky Lake Campground (take exit 136 on US-31, travel east on Winston Road, and the campground is on the left) in Rothbury.
The route for the rally starts at 10:30 a.m. and departs Lucky Lake Campground, turns left on Winston Road to the stoplight at Oceana Drive. Then it is a left turn to go North on Oceana Drive though New Era. All participants are asked to get into the left lane at M-20, and then go straight at the stop sign and continue North on Oceana Drive to Shelby. Once at Shelby, take a slight left at First Street and continue through downtown Shelby, and then take a right turn at Sixth Street. Then the route travels East to Oceana Drive, with a left turn onto Oceana Drive to Hart. Once at Polk Road, turn left, and then turn right at State Street. Continue through Hart to Main Street, and turn left onto it, which later turns into Tyler Road, and follow that to Mears. Once in Mears, turn right on Fourth Street/ Fox Road and continue to Taylor Road. Turn left on Taylor Road and Val Du Lakes is on the corner of Wilson and Taylor.
All those that plan to attend are encouraged to be safe and follow all rules of the road, including speed.
There will be a program at Val Du Lakes: with speakers, music, food, fun and Trump paraphernalia vendors.