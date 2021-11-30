Mr. and Mrs. Arthur “Bugs” Squire
174 Concord, Pentwater
Arthur “Bugs” Squire believes the main house (square and boxy) was built in 1871 by Charles Mordick. Charlie Mordick later married the widow of Charles Lamont who was drowned in 1880 when his tug capsized in a storm during a race to Ludington with another tug.
In 1875, the house was added to, to the extent it now exists, except for the changes Squire made. When he renovated, the two wings had a portion of roof with cedar shingles that had never seen the light of day (all of this under the existing roof).
Squires folks bought the house in 1919. There were 8 kids in their family plus a grandfather who lived with them for 15 years. Mr. Squire has a picture which shows a portion of the porch that covered three sides of the house and a picture showing an elderly man and a younger woman taken, he believes, before the turn of the century. This may have been Mordick and his daughter who he met ten or twelve years ago. The picture shows wooden sidewalks.
The foundation was of Pentwater brick which he saved and used. The house had three chimneys and for parts of a year they were mighty busy feeding the three stoves.
The stained glass in the south bay is original.
Mr. Squire intends to have a drawing to hand out showing the original layout of the rooms.