It’s almost spring. I know this because it says so on the neon sign at Hansen’s Food Store in Hart. They begin counting down the days around New Year’s. Eighty-three Days ‘Til Spring. Eighty-two Days ‘Til Spring. Eighty-one Days…and so forth, a beacon of hope through the cold, cheerless winter.
Today, the sign says, 14 Days ‘Til Spring. Wow. Time sure goes fast. All I have to do is blink and spring will be here. Yah.
Sorry if I sound a bit sarcastic. But as I’ve learned through the years, spring is one thing to the reasonable world and another to Western Michigan.
March 21 is the official first day of spring. Theoretically, the temps should be in the 50s or 60s, the birds should be chirping, the sun smiling, the grass beginning to sprout, and the crocuses raising their little heads. But I know better. The odds are that on March 21, there’ll be a blizzard, or maybe just a temper tantrum of rain, snow and sleet. In our corner of the state, however, winter is the uninvited guest who just won’t leave.
I’ve watched the pattern since I moved here in 2006. It’s always the same. Fall is beautiful, but short, because 10 to one it will be snowing in November. The snow will continue through March, which, to paraphrase the old saying, comes in like a lion and goes out like a lion. You pray for April, but that month is cold and wet, wet, wet. The snow may have subsided, but you can look forward to rain. Almost every day. It’s depressing. We generally don’t get real spring until mid-May. Then, it’s everything you hoped for. The balmy air, the sunny days, the trees finally leafing, the flowers gaily blooming. That lasts for about three weeks, until June 9 or 10, when summer kicks spring’s butt and moves in early.
So, what it all boils down to is, we get a two-month fall, a six month winter, a three-week spring, and a nice, long summer.
Well, it’s probably the same for other areas of Michigan, but not all. If you’re lucky enough to live down south, you’re likely to get spring on time.
I remember back, oh, some 12 years ago, when my sister-in-law invited me to drive with her to Ann Arbor. I was still new to Michigan and was very excited to see the home of U of M and other cool things.
When we left, it was snowing. And sleeting. But when we arrived in Ann Arbor, it was just like being transported to the land of Oz. It was 61 degrees, sunny, with all of spring’s floral scents in full force.
I didn’t want to come home. I knew what was awaiting me. As we drove into the freezing rain and thick fog in Muskegon, my spirits sank lower and lower. And when it started snowing that night, I felt as grumpy as Old Man Winter.
My only solace is that everyone I know is equally frustrated. The universal lament is, “I am sooo ready for spring!” Yeah. If only spring were sooo ready for us.
Today, as I looked out my office window, snow was still blanketing the ground. But when I went outside, the air was cool, not bone-chilling and the temperature a heartwarming 44 degrees. It was the day I’d been praying for. Dear God, I entreated. Please, just let me be able to go out without having to put on my boots. Please just let there be grass and dry sidewalks instead of snow and ice. Please just let me be able to put on my light jacket. I don’t care if it’s rainy and gloomy like it always is all the way through to May. Just so long as there isn’t any more snow.
I was unaware, until recently, that apparently this is a time-honored Michigan supplication, according to Flint’s most famous native son, Michael Moore. I saw him on some TV show, where he was talking about Michigan winters. “You know what we Michiganders always say about spring,” he remarked. “We don’t pray for sunny and 75 degrees. We’re happy just so long as there’s no more snow.”
Lest you think I’m some wimp who moved here from the comforting womb of California, let me just say that, yes, while I lived in L.A. for 30 years, I was born and raised in Rochester, N.Y., where, as I’ve mentioned in other columns, the winters can win awards for the nastiest in the country, only topped by neighboring Buffalo. So, I’m not unfamiliar with six-foot snow banks and blizzards that canceled power and had us sliding back 200 years, to candlelight and huddling around the fireplace. But somehow, our winters just get me down.
Age has a lot to do with it. When I was young, winter was fun. I mean, snow was an art form. Snowmen, snow angels, snow forts—you could really be creative. Snowball fights were exuberantly therapeutic, releasing all your pent-up energy and unconscious rage. Sledding and tobogganing down the white, glistening hills of our public parks was gloriously exciting.
Yes, back then winter was my friend. But today, it’s my enemy. At 72, with health issues and balance problems, I live in fear of the season. In my youth, falling on the ice was no big deal. You just picked yourself up and trotted on. But in my old age, falling on the ice is a major terror. I can’t pick myself up anymore. I’ll just lie there until I get help. With my bad back, I can’t shovel myself out of my driveway. And long gone are the blissful days of winter fun and frolics. I could no more go sledding than sprout wings and fly, because even if I could manage to get into the sled, I’d need the paramedics to get me out of it. And while I could maybe make it down the hill, I sure couldn’t walk back up.
When I was young, I never understood why old people moved to Florida. Many of my grandmother’s friends had left Rochester for Miami or St. Petersburg, nature’s nursing home. I guess I just assumed that when you got to be really old, you had to go to Florida. It was a law or something.
Many of my friends take the snowbird route and the winter in the warm climes. Unfortunately, as their bank accounts are considerably bigger than mine, I’ve been unable to join them. This can make my misery even more painful, when one of them never fails to call me from Palm Beach on the days when we get lots of snow.
“Hi, there,” she’ll sing. “Just thought I’d check in. Are you snowed in? (Laughing) Guess where I am? In the pool again! It seems I never get out of the pool. Or my bathing suit. I get up in the morning and put on my suit and flip flops and that’s my attire for the day. Of course, it’s pretty hot here—they say it’ll hit 90 today—and sometimes I do wish it were a little cooler, like, you know, 85…”
Ooooh! Pow, right in the kisser!
Anyway, today it’s supposed to hit 50. The sun is streaming through the window, there’s a soft breeze beckoning, and under the melting snow, the grass is peeking out. Who could ask for more?
When it hits 60, of course, I’ll be over the moon in a Jaguar XF. But let’s not be greedy.